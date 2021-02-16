Blue and White blocks Knesset discussion on third round of coronavirus grants

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu slammed Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) for opposing the economic aid plan presented by himself and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud).

"Would you imagine that someone would prevent me from bringing in vaccinations because of elections? Of course not - people would die. Would you imagine that someone would prevent me from bringing financial aid because of elections? Of course not - businesses will die," Netanyahu said.

"We have brought 15 billion shekel, with sources, in order to give it to businesses, to the self-employed, to those laid off, to Israel's economy. It's unthinkable that irresponsible politicians, bureaucrats, and legal advisers will stand against the nation, not allow us to give them the money, and say, 'Wait another few months - whoever dies can die.'

"We are in support of the nation, we will bring you the money, and we will not stop fighting for you," he promised.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gantz's office released a statement saying: "To make it clear: We will not hold a meeting on fake economic plans, without any sources and without any preparations, the goal of which is to provide an election bribe."

Culture Minister Hili Tropper (Blue and White) claimed to Galei Zahal that the plan has no source for its budgets: "Gantz is not willing to be part of the world of spins. Anyone who truly cares about the good of Israel will pass a state budget. Netanyahu knows that the plan has no source for its budget."

Due to the Blue and White party's opposition, the government will not hold a meeting on the plan on Tuesday.