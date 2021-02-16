Tragedy at a Ramot outdoor shul

The “usuals” gathered on Shabbat morning last week to have their daily morning prayers. The outdoor minyan and yeshiva had been started by a beloved Rabbi Yisroel Rozovsky, who had opened up the downstairs area beneath his own to make a safe gathering place during COVID times for prayers & Torah learning. One by one, the men who came for the minyan were met with the shock of a lifetime - the leader of the minyan, Rav Rozovsky himself, had passed away the night before.

Click here to read Mrs. Rozovsky’s letter to the public.

What shocked the Ramot community most about Rozovsky’s passing was that it was completely unexpected. He was a completely healthy 48-year-old father of 6. The Rozovsky family had recently recovered from COVID and were feeling well. Friday night he enjoyed a typical meal, relaxing with his children. Little did Rabbi Rozovsky know, unseen COVID complications had left him with a ticking time bomb - a blood clot near his heart. Friday night, he passed away suddenly of a heart attack.

The following video is a moving glimpse at pure, unadulterated grief:

In the clip, Mrs. Rozovsky weeps uncontrollably, surrounded by family members and friends. The family is sitting shiva now, and money is being collected to help them survive the future ahead. Rabbi Rozovsky was the sole provider of his large family, and they were not prepared for such an unforeseeable tragedy.

Click here to read Mrs. Rozovsky’s letter to the public.