Magen David Adom vaccinates 469 within hours - in mobile 'vaccination caravan'

Continuing its efforts to allow everyone to receive vaccinations, Magen David Adom (MDA) arrived Monday with a special trailer at Hamatzeva Square in the southern city of Bat Yam.

As part of the national vaccination campaign led by the Ministry of Health and in collaboration with the municipality, MDA teams vaccinated 469 people aged 16 and over, including elderly, residents, and visitors to Bat Yam who passed by and spontaneously decided to get vaccinated.

As part of Magen David Adom's preparations even prior to the vaccines' arrival in Israel, the organization purchased three unique caravans equipped with special refrigerators.

These refrigerators can ensure the vaccines remain at the necessary controlled temperature, thus allowing MDA to send personnel to provide vaccinations anywhere.

MDA is continuing the vaccination campaign, and the caravans will be stationed in the coming days in cities and other locations