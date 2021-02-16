Gush Etzion preparing for snowstorm

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman held an essential preparatory meeting yesterday (Monday), in anticipation of a winter snowstorm expected to arrive in Gush Etzion this week. According to the latest forecasts the height of the storm is expected to hit the area on Wednesday evening.

The council’s various branches held separate meetings as well, in anticipation of inclement weather. The education system is preparing for the possibility of snow falling as early as Wednesday morning, which could lead to schools closing early. At the same time crews are preparing for the possibility of work needed to open up access roads to the various communities.

The operations department has already put snow chains on their vehicles’ tires, and have their drivers prepared to work, while getting the salt ready if de-icing is needed, and is taking the necessary steps to be ready in case motorists become stuck on the roads.

In addition, emergency traffic routes have been prepared in case of main-road closures, with the Ministry of Transportation’s Netivei Israel branch along with the IDF responsible for working to keep the main road arteries open. Local officials are in charge of plowing the roads within their respective communities. Volunteers with 4X4 vehicles are being asked to be prepared to assist with vehicles which break down or are stuck, while an emergency hotline will be opened. Parking lots near Neve Daniel and the Gush Junction will serve as tow sites for vehicles that get stuck.

The Tourism Department is anticipating many visitors to the region should snow accumulate, once the traffic routes are opened and safe for passage.

During the preparatory meeting, Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman said: “Snowfall is a special time for our region. With the expected inclement weather, we are preparing so that the residents of Gush Etzion can move about safely. We are ensuring that all branches of our municipality are prepared for this storm. Once travel is safe, we invite the rest of the country to come with their children and play in the snow here in Gush Etzion.”