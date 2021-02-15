What will reopen on Sunday?

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu convened the Coronavirus Cabinet today (Monday) to continue discussing the plan to exit from the lockdown and the implementation of the green pass program to reopen the economy for citizens who have received the coronavirus vaccine.

The Cabinet approved in principle the second and third stages of the Health Ministry's plan and the first reopenings are expected as early as this coming Sunday.

According to the Cabinet's decision, studies will resume for grades 5-6 and 11-12 in yellow and green localities. Studies for those grades will resume in orange localities which have a 70% vaccination rate and protective measures in place for educational institutions.

In addition, it will be possible to open shopping malls, open shopping centers and markets, street shops, museums and libraries for citizens who have been vaccinated.

Using a green pass (for those who have received both vaccine doses at least one week prior as well as those who have recovered from the coronavirus) it will be possible to open gyms and studios, cultural and sports events, exhibitions, synagogues (with pre-registration), hotels (without dining rooms, and allowing children under the age of 16 who test negative for the disease) and swimming pools.

Gatherings will continue to be limited to 10 people indoors and 20 people outdoors.

The 'Green Islands' hotels at the Dead Sea will be allowed to operate in full, including their dining rooms.

The third phase will begin on Sunday, March 7th. As part of this, studies will resume grades 7-10 in green and yellow cities, as well as in orange cities which have a 70% vaccination rate and protective measures in place for educational institutions.

Cafes and small restaurants will be opened for citizens with green passes it will be possible to reach restaurants through pre-reservation, full activity oat hotels, event halls, attractions and conferences.

The crowd limit will increase to 20 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

In addition, the Cabinet approved an outline for Purim that will include a ban on gatherings except in synagogues, a requirement to restrict holiday meals to the nuclear family, a ban on holding parties, carnival processions and multi-participant events.