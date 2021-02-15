Rabbis call for end to 'baseless hatred'

Senior religious Zionist rabbis called on the public to vote for those who are loyal to the people of Israel, the Torah and the Land of Israel, but above all, "to stop the baseless hatred."

The letter was signed by Rabbi Yosef Artziel, Rabbi Chaim Druckman, Rabbi Eliezer Waldman, Rabbi David Chai HaCohen, Rabbi Zalman Melamed, Rabbi Yitzchak Kaufman, Rabbi Yaakov Filber and Rabbi Aryeh Stern.

"Participation in elections has many elements to it, through which we help to improve the state both religiously and socially, and therefore we must all vote," they wrote.

"There are various principles that should be taught and are correct because they are intended to bring good to Israel in how their advocates believe in them," they added. "From this it is clear that even though everyone takes the path that seems best to them - he should not impose blame and suspicions on those who take a different path."

Later in the letter, the rabbis addressed tensions within religious Zionism and called for caution in avoiding baseless hatred. "Because at the time of competition there is the greatest danger of controversy," they wrote, "we must all be twice as careful of gossip and slander and baseless hatred. These transgressions have led to destruction and contradict the purpose of the whole nation in all its factions. We are all required to respect each other and emphasize the positive aspects of his party and not the negative aspects of others."

The rabbis did not specify a particular party for which they called on their followers to vote, but did specify a number of principles that should be preferred. "Since we are a holy people, it is simply necessary to prefer all those who are loyal to the people of Israel, the Torah of Israel and the Land of Israel, and who protect the public in our holy land."