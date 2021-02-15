Israeli doctor stresses importance of vaccinating children
Prof. Eli Somech, chairman of pediatrics at Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, says new virus mutation affects children more than old variants
COVID-19 vaccine
צילום: ISTOCK
