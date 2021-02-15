34th annual 'Ha'asek' concert, also during COVID

Haim Tuito, the official photographer of the nostalgic 'Ha'asek' show, presents a gallery from the prestigious and long-standing musical concert that takes place every year in New York and this year for the 34th time.

The event took place online in accordance with COVID restrictions. The audience split into 'capsules' according to markings and pre-registration.

One by one, the singers performed: Barry Weber, DJ Matt Dove, Joey Newcomb, Baruch Levin, Yaakov Shwekey, and Avraham Fried, accompanied by an extended orchestra of 25 musicians and the vocal ensemble SIX13.

The "Ha'asek" concert, known as one of the most glittering and prestigious shows in Jewish music, was held for the first time this year in a special complex at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, which was set up especially for the show, featuring about 300 Ha'asek VIP guests. Tonight (Monday 19:00 Israel time) there will be a replay for the benefit of viewers from Israel and Europe.

The production is led by EG Productions. Nahum Siegel moderated the concert. Yoeli Dickman and Rafi Grady were the musical technicians and conductors. Additional partners: lighting and design artist Ronen Najer, video art and multimedia by Itzik Daniel - Media Pro.

Every year, the Ha'asek Concert salutes great artists in Hassidic music for years. This year, Ha'asek saluted composer and music producer Itzi Bald, with a string of the best songs he composed for Mordechai Ben David, Yidel, Shlomi Dex, Mandy Weld, Sruli Williger and more. It was produced and arranged by Yoeli Dickman and performed by singers Uri Dudi and Yoni Zi, together with MC Itzi Bald.





