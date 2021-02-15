Yaron Zelicha protests against government: 'Group of criminals led by Netanyahu'

Activists of the Economic Party led by Prof. Yaron Zelicha demonstrated this afternoon (Monday) at Metzudat Ze'ev in Tel Aviv in protest against what they defined as "the coronavirus crimes committed by the prime minister and his associates."

Zelicha said he would demand the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into coronavirus crimes immediately after the election. "Today we came to Metzudat Ze'ev, the ruling party dares to demand a state commission of inquiry into corona crimes. The previous Knesset was negligent in setting up a commission of inquiry into the submarine affair. We will ensure that the next Knesset establishes a commission of inquiry into corona crimes."

"The gang of criminals led by Netanyahu has created a series of crimes and disasters. Nearly 6,000 dead who did not have to die, a genocide of the haredi public, and one hundred thousand businesses that have died. A Holocaust that is affecting the business sector in Israel and Netanyahu and his associates must pay the price of the failure. We demand that all the leaders of the party that will replace the government to declare right now the establishment of a commission of inquiry into these serious crimes," Zelicha added.

Prof. Yoram Yuval said at the demonstration, "I stand here today because of matters of life-and-death, because of what the Ashkenazi haredi sector has passed and is still passing, for about a year - and I am sorry for the harsh words I am going to use, but I have no choice - ethnic cleansing. One in every hundred haredi men and women over the age of 60 has already died from coronavirus, and the number of the dead is increasing day by day. One in every hundred. That tragedy must stop."

"On the basis of the commandment 'Thou shalt not stand idly by the blood of thy neighbor,' I call today on my sisters and brothers in haredi society, and on all the citizens of Israel: Wake up. In the name of the dead, in the name of those whose cry is not heard, and in the name of those who are yet to die, I demand: put an end to the deadly lawlessness. Corona criminals - Netanyahu, Litzman and Gafni - must be prosecuted. Bodies do not lie. Haredi society in Israel is going through a mass catastrophe, which is aptly named the 'NLG riots' - Netanyahu, Litzman Gafni. There is no forgiveness for the unclean alliance between Netanyahu, Litzman, and Gafni. Their hands are covered with blood and there is no forgiveness for their actions," Yuval concluded.