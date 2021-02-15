United Torah Judaism wooing the Haredi-Leumi?

Deputy Minister of Education Meir Porush toured Yitzhar in Samaria at the Od Yosef Chai High Yeshiva, and the local Chabad institutions.

He opened the tour at the Chabad institutions in the locality. He was greeted by the director of the institutions, Rabbi Moshe Gurevitz, and the mothers of the parents' representatives who presented to the deputy minister the bureaucratic problems they face throughout the year. At the end of the visit, it was agreed on activities and continued cooperation to resolve and help develop the institutions in the locality.

The Deputy Minister arrived at the High Yeshiva 'Od Yosef Chai' with its leadership.

He was greeted by Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Yossi Elitzur, Yeshiva director Matanya Gavrieli, yeshiva graduate Menachem Ben Shachar and yeshiva staff, who presented him with the yeshiva's immediate needs and described the development momentum of the yeshiva and institutions and promoting building permits for the northern hill of the settlement.

Rabbi Porush encouraged the yeshiva staff, and recalled his part in building the yeshiva and many housing units in the communities of Samaria, and educational institutions.

"I told Arik Sharon, there are those who talk a lot, and there are those who build a lot. I thank G-d for the privilege to be a partner in the mitzvah."

He then visited Kumi Ori Hill, which has been under siege by the army for over a year-and-a-half and recently received an extension of another year despite the request of the deputy minister.

He heard the plight of the residents and the challenges they face in daily life. The deputy minister said he would act as much as he could to revoke the order.

After the tour, Porush said that the answer to preserving Jewish settlement in this country is a vote for United Torah Judaism.