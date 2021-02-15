MK Pindrus: 'We won't allow lifting restrictions without opening synagogues'

MK Yitzhak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism) has clarified that his party will not support lifting any more lockdown restrictions until synagogues are allowed to reopen.

In an interview with Radio Kol Hai, Pindrus said, "MK Gafni demanded yesterday that [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu create a plan that will allow those vaccinated or recovered into synagogues, similar to the plan for cultural centers. We will not approve lifting restrictions unless religious needs are included in an organized plan."

According to him, even though the number of vaccinated individuals is rising and the number of infections is dropping, there is still a need for restrictions.

"There are still 55,000 people who have coronavirus, and not everyone is vaccinated yet, so there is no doubt that we still need to exercise maximum caution," he explained.

Regarding the Exceptions Committee for allowing people to fly into Israel in unusual circumstances, Pindrus said: "For a few days, the Committee secretaries received thousands of requests and didn't even open them. People were refused without their requests even being examined. After I intervened, the requests were dealt with."

"I hope that they will allow foreign citizens who live in Israel to enter Israel, as the government decided. Right now, many of them are barred [from entering]."

When asked about the possibility that haredi voters will vote for other parties on election day, he said, "We can't rely on these people in real time. At the end of the day, they forget that Israel is a Jewish country."