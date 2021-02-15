Report: Ze'ev Elkin tried to join Yamina - but was refused

Former minister Ze’ev Elkin, who is currently number three on the New Hope party’s Knesset slate after bolting from the Likud late last year, first attempted to join Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party, but was refused, according to a report by Walla! Monday.

According to the report, prior to the Knesset’s dissolution a close associate of Elkin reached out to the Yamina party to see if it would be possible for Elkin to join the faction.

But, the report claimed, MK Bennett rebuffed the offer, claiming that Elkin would not “add anything” to the party.

Elkin denied the report, saying: “The whole claim sounds absurd to me. I haven’t heard of any such talks or of anyone working on my behalf to join Yamina.”

“It is no secret that I’ve always been on good terms with Bennett and Shaked, and if I wanted to join them, I think they probably would be quite happy. But I believe that Gideon Sa’ar, with his experience and accomplishments and leadership abilities, is the right person to replace Netanyahu and to lead the State of Israel in the coming years.”