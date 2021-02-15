Malka Kreuzer, Mother of 7

Seven children stood weeping, gathered around the body of their deceased mother at her funeral on Thursday night. It was a devastating sight to all who saw. One of the youngest appeared unaffected - his mother had been so ill for the last year, he barely knew her. The older siblings, however, remembered how before she was diagnosed with cancer, Rebbetzin Malka Kreuzer had been a pillar of strength for her family, a beloved and energetic preschool teacher who raised her family with joy and devotion. When they saw her in recent months, huddled over her oxygen machine, struggling to make even the slightest movement, they barely recognized her.

Her widower, Rosh Yeshiva Rav Pinchas Kreuzer shlit”a, writes the following moving letter to the public:

“Today, my wife and the mother of our seven children, Rebbetzin Malka Kreuzer, passed away. Malka was an exceptional eishes chayil. She was a teacher of young children for many years and she was a devoted wife and mother above all.

As my wife became sicker and sicker, all she wanted in this world was to be there at our daughter’s chasunah. She passed away just a week and a half too soon. She will not walk her oldest child to her chuppah. Our daughter’s heart is breaking.

Our daughter wanted to postpone the chasunah but I had to insist - I told her that what her mother would have wanted most was to see her daughter establish her own home.

The couple still lack many of the basics to start married life together, and I also have our other six children to provide for and have no idea how I will be able to support a large family on my own.”

Donations are being collected to help the Kreuzer family survive after the devastating year they have endured. Funds go toward making a simple wedding for the eldest Kreuzer daughter, and putting food on the table for her younger siblings in the months to come.