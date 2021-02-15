Bennett: What would happen to ISIS if it tried to destroy the Statue of Liberty?

Yamina chief Naftali Bennett visited on Sunday the site of Joshua's Altar on Mount Eival in Samaria, along with Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan.

During the visit, Bennett recorded a video message aimed at the international community, in the wake of the damage done to the altar by the Palestinian Authority.

"Imagine if ISIS would try and take apart the Statue of Liberty or the Eiffel Tower. What an uproar across the world we'd hear," Bennett said in the video message.

"I'm standing here on the hills of Samaria, on one of the most ancient Jewish sites ever discovered - 3,200 years old - on Joshua's Altar on Mount Eibal."

"On this mountain, 3,200 years ago, the Jewish people came out of Egypt, crossed the Jordan River, which is right over there, came up through Nablus, and met here for the last central meeting of the Jewish people before spreading across the Land of Israel and building our national home over here."

"A few decades ago, a famous archaeologist, Adam Zertal, discovered this altar and found evidence for it being the original Jewish altar."

"Unfortunately, just a few days ago, the Palestinian Authority started dismantling this location. That's unbelievable. That's a barbaric act that we've only heard from ISIS and radical Islamists who wanted to take away ancient sites of other people."

"We will never let anyone touch our Jewish heritage."