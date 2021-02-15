PA: Strengthening Jerusalem a 'top priority'

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Sunday that “the city of Al-Quds (eastern Jerusalem -ed.) and strengthening the steadfastness of its residents are at the top of the (Palestinian) government's priorities."

Shtayyeh made the remarks at a meeting in his office in Ramallah with a delegation of activists from Jerusalem who updated Shtayyeh on the needs and challenges facing residents in the wake of what was described as “the occupation's attempt to seize their lands to implement settlement-related plans.”

"We are working to meet all the needs of the region, and in particular at the level of development plans and the medical sector by strengthening the activities of the Makassed Hospital that serves the region," said Shtayyeh.

The cabinet leader praised the Arab residents of Jerusalem for their steadfast stand and protection of their land, noting that they constitute the first line of defense against the "expansion plans of the settlement."