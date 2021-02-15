Cyprus to open to Israelis and Israel to open to Cypriots

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on Sunday evening hosted Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Earlier, Netanyahu and Anastasiades met at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. In remarks to the media, Neatanyahu hold the Cypriot leader, “Our medical collaboration has grown over the years. But the common battle against the COVID-19 pandemic has energized that important cooperation. We shall discuss that today as well.”

“Over the last few weeks, we have discussed Israel's ongoing vaccination campaign, and how to safely reopen, safely reopen, our economies. I want to thank you for Cyprus' willingness to recognize Israel's vaccination passports and Israel will also recognize Cypriot vaccination passports,” added Netanyahu.

“This opens up the possibility of restarting tourism in the near future. It's not going to open right in the next few weeks, but it will open not far away. Cypriot tourists in Israel. Israeli tourists in Cyprus,” he said.