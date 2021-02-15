Coronavirus Cabinet approves reopening of some schools

The Coronavirus Cabinet on Sunday evening approved in a telephone vote the updated “traffic light” plan that will allow kindergartens and schools in several cities to reopen starting on Monday morning.

In the wake of the update, many localities entered the list of green, yellow and "borderline-orange" zones.

The reopening of schools in these localities for students in kindergartens and grades 1-4 will take place on Tuesday. Several localities have decided to open the kindergartens and schools on Monday.

Among the cities that have been designated yellow: Modi'in Maccabim Reut, Giv'at Shmuel, Kiryat Yam, Sakhnin, Ariel and Kiryat Bialik and Haifa.

Among the cities which have been designated borderline orange: Eilat, Gush Etzion, Gan Yavne, Ganei Tikva, Yokneam Illit, Kfar Yona, Mevaseret Zion, Ma'ale Adumim, Nahariya, Pardes Hanna-Karkur, Rehovot, Ramat Gan, Yakir, Mevo Horon, Peduel and Sde Nehemya.

The Jerusalem Municipality announced that it will reopen classes from kindergarten to grade 4 starting Tuesday, in the neighborhoods of East Talpiot- Armon Hanatziv, Gonenim, Rassco, Givat Havradim, Baka, Talpiot, Arnona and Makor Chaim, in addition to the neighborhoods in which students have already returned to school.

The municipality noted that in accordance with the government's decision, students in grades 5-12 will continue learning from home as well as frontal meetings in open spaces in groups of 9 students and a teacher.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the Coronavirus Cabinet voted to expand the reopening of the Israeli economy and remove additional restrictions on public activity starting next week.

The decision is aimed primarily at people who have received the coronavirus vaccine, while the unvaccinated will continue to be barred from a number of venues.

While street shops and houses of worship will be open to all, regardless of their vaccination status, limits on the number of people permitted to gather inside at any one given time will remain.

Other venues, however, will be reopened only for people with valid vaccination certificates, including hotels (without dining rooms), museums, gyms, malls and shopping centers, swimming pools, and sporting and cultural events.