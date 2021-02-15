UAE appoints ambassador to Israel

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday announced the official appointment of an ambassador to Israel.

The envoy is Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khajah, a senior Foreign Ministry official who was sworn in before Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Avi Berkowitz, who until recently served as head of the Trump administration's peace team, responded to the appointment and tweeted, “It's hard to express the joy this brings to me and the team - led by President Trump and Jared Kushner - that worked on the Abraham Accords - thank you to the UAE for leading the way.”

In the last few months since the signing of the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE, agreements have been signed in a number of areas, but a high-level exchange of diplomats has not yet taken place in practice.

The move by the UAE signals that the peace process is preparing for the next stage: The opening of official embassies and appointment of permanent ambassadors.