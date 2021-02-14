Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce they're expecting

Harry and Meghan with their first child in 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, the couple announced Sunday.

The two shared a picture of themselves with Meghan cradling her pregnant stomach.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said Sunday evening.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.

"The photograph of the Duke and Duchess was taken by the couple's longtime friend Misan Harriman. What wonderful news for the Sussexes!"

Prince Harry and the Duchess had their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019.

Last year, Markle suffered a miscarriage during her second pregnancy.