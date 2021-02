Parshat Mishpatim teaches us about the prohibition of lending money to others with interest.

In this brief lesson, Rashi teaches us that the language the Torah uses to convey this prohibition conveys a critical lesson about the danger of borrowing (or lending) with interest.

