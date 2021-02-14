Netanyahu: Ben-Gvir will be part of our coalition

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Sunday evening that if he is reelected as premier in next month’s general election his next coalition government will include attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party.

Otzma Yehudit is running on a joint list with MK Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party, after officials close to Netanyahu pressured the two sides to reach a deal to form a technical bloc to avoid losing votes for the right-wing bloc.

In response to questions from Kan, Netanyahu said that Ben-Gvir would likely be in the next government – but will not be a minister.

“Itamar Ben-Gvir will not be a part of the government, but he will be part of our coalition, just as Ben-Ari was, without having any influence,” Netanyahu said, referring to former MK Michael Ben-Ari, who was elected to the Knesset in 2009 as part of a joint ticket with the National Union, the predecessor of the Religious Zionist Party.

Netanyahu pushed back on criticism of Ben-Gvir’s possible inclusion in the coalition, calling it “hypocrisy” to reject Ben-Gvir as a possible coalition member, while ignoring controversial statements by Ibtisam Mara'ana, an Israeli-Arab filmmaker placed number seven on the Labor Party’s Knesset slate.

“That is hypocrisy to judge Ben-Gvir while being willing to accept the number seven on the Labor list, who has called the IDF ‘war criminals’.”