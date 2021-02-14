Watch: Judea and Samaria in International Law

Zionist Organization of American chairman Mark S. Levenson moderates a virtual panel discussion on the legality of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, as seen through the prism of international law.

The event, cosponsored by the Yesha Council and Arutz Sheva, features Yesha Council chairman David Elhayani, Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich, and Israel Representative of the ZOA Dan Illouz, with a panel including MK Michal Wunsh-Cotler; Prof. Eugene Kontorovitch, Director of International Law at the Kohelet Policy Forum; and Dr. Emmanuel Navon, Senior Fellow at the Kohelet Policy Forum and the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.