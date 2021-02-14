Watch: Judea and Samaria in International Law

Yesha Council, Arutz Sheva panel discuss the legality of Israel's settlement enterprise through the prism of international law.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Maaleh Adumim 2016

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Zionist Organization of American chairman Mark S. Levenson moderates a virtual panel discussion on the legality of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, as seen through the prism of international law.

The event, cosponsored by the Yesha Council and Arutz Sheva, features Yesha Council chairman David Elhayani, Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich, and Israel Representative of the ZOA Dan Illouz, with a panel including MK Michal Wunsh-Cotler; Prof. Eugene Kontorovitch, Director of International Law at the Kohelet Policy Forum; and Dr. Emmanuel Navon, Senior Fellow at the Kohelet Policy Forum and the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.



