Condition of mothers hospitalized with COVID-19 improves

Two new mothers critically ill with COVID-19 have shown considerable improvement, according to the Hillel Yaffe hospital.

The two gave birth by emergency cesarean section, and the babies were hospitalized in good condition. Their condition has improved over the week, to the point where one of them, Galit Yakubov, 30, from Pardes Hanna-Karkur, is expected to be released to her home soon.

The second woman’s condition is serious but stable; she is conscious and communicating. A third such woman was already released earlier in the week.

Yakuovov, who is now on her feet, spoke today with Dr. Tatiana Mikhalov, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, and thanked her for the dedicated care she received. “The staff strengthened me and encouraged me all the time. The hospital and ward worked tirelessly so I could recover and return home. The preterm labor team also took the trouble to document and photograph my baby and send me pictures all the time, including an update on her condition. Thank you very much, everyone. "

Dr. Tatiana Mikhalov, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, replied: "We are happy about Yakubov's release and wish her well in the new offspring added to the family."

Dr. Mikhalov also notes that the fact that the age of the hospitalized is decreasing is not a good sign, and calls on the public to continue to be vaccinated and maintain distance.

As of February 14, 21167 people are hospitalized at the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in the COVID-19 ward, 10 of them in mild condition, 17 in moderate condition and 38 in severe condition, of whom 3 are on respirators. The hospital states that more than 20% of the patients are aged 50 and under.