Interpol is searching for an Argentine rabbi accused of sexual abuse

Interpol is looking in Israel for a former rabbi of a Buenos Aires synagogue who is accused of sexually abusing at least two young men between 2010 and 2018.

Rabbi Marcelo Daniel Krawiec, 44, had been living in Israel since 2019. But according to Argentina’s Migration Department, he entered Argentina on Nov. 17, 2020, and stayed for a week. It is not clear where he is now.

One young man told a special gender violence prosecutor in September that Krawiec abused him between 2010 and 2012, when he was between 16 and 18 years old. He alleged the abuse took place at Krawiec’s house in the Colegiales neighborhood of Buenos Aires, where Krawiec was rabbi of the Chalom synagogue.

Another young man later came forward with a similar allegation against Krawiec, saying he was abused between 2016 and early 2018, starting when he was 16.

Prosecutor Silvana Russi has said that Krawiec took advantage of his “role of spiritual guide and leader that creates a close affective bond to gain their total trust.”

Russi requested an investigatory statement, which was ordered by a Buenos Aires judge.

An appeals court rejected the rabbi’s plea and confirmed a national and international arrest warrant for Krawiec.