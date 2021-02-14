Competitive sports to resume next week

Culture Minister Hili Tropper and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein agreed Sunday to allow the resumption of competitive sports next week, subject to morbidity data and government approval.

While the Soccer Association has raised the possibility of hosting European games in Israel and the judo industry is holding the prestigious Grand Slam competition in Tel Aviv, Culture and Sports Minister Tropper is also working to bring the entire competitive sports back next week.

With this move, many sports and athletes will return to activity, including amateur leagues and Paralympic competitive athletes.

In addition, the Sports Ministry is currently promoting a special outline that will be submitted for approval to the Health Ministry and the Coronavirus Cabinet, to allow crowds of fans at the various sporting events and stadiums. The ambition of the ministry is that as early as next April, approval will be given to bring fans to the sports fields all over the country.

Minister Tropper welcomed the agreement, saying: "We have reached an agreement according to which competitive sports will return as early as next week. This is important news and a decision we fought for for those thousands who engage in competitive sports. We will continue to work for the athletes in Israel."