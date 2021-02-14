Baruch Dayan Ha'emet: Rebbetzin Kreizer, Mother of 7

Thursday night, the Beit Shemesh community was shaken by the tragic loss of 41-year-old Mrs. Malka Kreizer, a mother of 7. Mrs. Kreizer suffered from a severe case of cancer which caused her to deteriorate rapidly over the course of one year. Before being sick she had been a beloved teacher. Her husband Rabbi Kreizer is the head of a local yeshiva.

The Kreizers had hoped desperately to reunite as a family one last time, at the upcoming wedding of their eldest daughter. Mother and daughter were extremely close and Mrs. Kreizer was ecstatic to see her child married off. Tragically, just a week and a half before the wedding, she passed away. 7 children were devastated by the loss of their mother. The youngest Kreizer child is only 2 years old.

An emergency fund has been opened to help the family survive. Due to Mrs. Kreizer’s diagnosis, the family has lacked her teaching income for a full year. In addition to the pain of mourning, they also are painfully poor, and are lacking basic necessities. The family has considered cancelling the modest wedding, but has decided against it as seeing her daughter’s dream of being a kallah realized would have been what Mrs. Kreizer “would have wanted most.”

CLICK HERE TO HELP