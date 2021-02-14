Rivlin: I call on more countries to adopt 'green pass'

President of Israel Reuven Rivlin today, Sunday, held a working meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus, who is visiting Israel.

The president welcomed the Cypriot president to Israel, and spoke about the warm cooperation between the countries and the expected understanding regarding the ‘green pass’.

“As the coronavirus has shown us, today’s challenges know no borders and we must work together in order to meet them. In this context, let me say how pleased I am with the recent understandings that will allow the renewal of flights between Israel and Cyprus and call on more countries to adopt the ‘green pass’. In addition to our warm bilateral relations, our strategic trilateral cooperation with Greece, especially in the energy sector, is a key component of regional stability and economic development. In light of this close cooperation, we must continue to work together and not let anyone undermine our regional stability. Iran and its terrorist proxies, like Hezbollah, threaten the security not only of Israel, but of all countries in the region and we must join together to counter these threats.”

The president spoke about the decision of the International Criminal Court, saying, “We still see how some international institutions are being hijacked for political purposes. Today, the Palestinians are using the International Criminal Court, which was established to deal with the world’s worst crimes, as a political weapon against the State of Israel. I would like to take this opportunity to call on all states to reject these efforts to involve the ICC in a political conflict.” He thanked the President of Cyprus for his country’s support of Israel in the international arena.

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades thanked the president for his remarks, and said, “Thank you for your warm remarks. When the world is in upheaval because of corona, the warm relations between our two countries are more important than ever. I would like to express my deep appreciation for Israel’s support of Cypris at this difficult time.”

“I welcome and appreciate the warm relations not only between our two governments, but also between our peoples. We have an ambitious plan of action for cooperation between our countries, and between our diasporas. I would be very happy to welcome you to my country as soon as possible, before the end of your term of office.”