Terrorists throw bombs at Beit El over Shabbat

Terrorists arrived on Friday night near the fence of the western neighborhood of the Beit El community in Binyamin and threw three Molotov cocktails and two explosive devices that failed to detonate over the wall.

Not far from where the terrorists were, an IDF force waited in ambush but the soldiers were unable to hit the terrorists who managed to escape unscathed.

On Saturday morning a sapper arrived and detonated the explosives in a controlled manner.

The area is not far from the Jilazun refugee camp, from which many terrorist incidents originate, and the neighborhood near the fence has also suffered in the past from a cell that carried out shooting attacks, some of which damaged the residents' homes.