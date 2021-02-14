MK Eli Avidar won't vaccinate 'as personal choice'

Yisrael Beyteinu MK Eli Avidar yesterday spoke on DemocraTV, explaining to the interviewer that his decision not to vaccinate is "my personal decision, and that's okay."

Interviewer Roi Katz challenged MK Avidar, pointing out the need to provide a "personal example", to which Avidar replied: "The only reason you know that I didn't vaccinate, is because I'm the only one who was asked and who answered. There are many who were asked and who said, 'Yes,' but didn't promise when they will vaccinate. I'm the only one whose mouth and heart are the same."

'You're a well-thought-out person," the interviewer countered; "You're not someone who would take a step without having thought about it. When you say 'no' to science, there's a reason."

MK Avidar responded, "Stop, stop. First of all, it's a certificate of honor to the Knesset of Israel that from among 120 Knesset Members, there will be one who says he won't vaccinate. We aren't North Korea here."

"Eli, you're a COVID-denier," Katz countered.

"No, I'm not a COVID-denier," answered MK Avidar, "You're repeating Likud slogans. I'm saying to you that it's not suitable for me, it's my decision, period."

When Katz tried to approach the question from another angle, MK Avidar stopped him: "You can say it another seven times; this is my freedom. Listen well: In 2021 in the State of Israel, where the last time I checked was a democracy, every human being has the right to decide on his own body."

"Bodily autonomy isn't being called into question," Katz said.

"You are calling it into question," Avidar responded, "I don't need to explain it to you because it's a personal matter, and I'll tell you something else, it's my personal decision; in general I oppose the entire concept of coercion."