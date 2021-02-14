Health Ministry: 57,000 vaccinations yesterday

The Health Ministry says 57,000 vaccinations were performed yesterday. 2.1 million Israelis may receive a vaccine certificate.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein today said 133,000 Israelis received the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend.

To date, 3,832,000 have been vaccinated in Israel, of whom close to 2.5 million also received the second dose.

The Coronavirus Cabinet will convene at 1 PM Sunday to discuss the further reopening of the economy.

Kan News reported that the Health Ministry to open solely for people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.