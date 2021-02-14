Iranian opposition leader: Biden making big mistake reaching out to Iran

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlav, spoke to Yisrael Hayom about his support for the Abraham Accords and his opposition to the Biden Administration's efforts to reach out to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Pahlavi said the Biden administration was making a big mistake in its approach to the Iranian issue. "They said they would return to the nuclear deal when their sworn enemy Iran, rushed to increase the uranium enrichment rate by five times."

He stressed that the ayatollahs' regime did so when it knew that an administration pledged to return to the agreement awaited it: "This is the blackmail of the free world. The only smart solution for the concerns of the Americans, the peoples of the region and the Iranian people, is to support Iran's struggle for freedom and democracy."

Asked if he thinks the Biden administration will return to the nuclear deal, he replied, "The serious problem with the nuclear deal is that it is based on a misconception of a behavioral change. It is the same misconception the Western powers have had for four decades. It will not happen. This is because of its corrupt and criminal interests. That is why in my talks with foreign leaders I explain to them that the only real solution is to support the needs of the Iranian people."

"I have always judged every American administration, every foreign administration for that matter, in the same way and with one and only one question - will they stand by the Iranian people," he added.

Pahlavi revealed that he supported the Abraham Accords, the normalization between Israel and four Arab nations which were brokered by the Trump Administration last year. "It is worth comparing the possibilities opened up to the young people participating in the Abraham Accords, which I call the 'Alliance for Progress', compared to the suffering and misery of the 'Axis of Resistance' countries - my Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria. They gained social, cultural, educational, health and economic ties. However, the victory will not be not complete until Iran is freed from the darkness of resistance in light of the alliance. I hope that will happen soon."

Asked if he would come to visit Israel if invited, he replied, "I would love to visit Israel and meet its citizens. Because most of all I want to meet the Iranian community that I know are proud of their heritage and preserve their culture. They adhere to our way of life better than the Islamic Republic, which despises our history and heritage."

"I think Israel can help Iran in the high-tech and environmental fields. The Israeli knowledge about water can help my country, where, like Israel, a lot of concern about that issue," he concluded.