Regev: Ben Gvir will not be a minister or a member of the government

Transportation Minister Miri Regev said in an interview with Channel 13 News on Saturday night, "Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that Itamar Ben Gvir would not be a minister or a member of the government, but that he would be part of the coalition."

Regev added, "Ben Gvir is part of religious Zionism, which is part of the coalition. I am glad that [Bezalel] Smotrich and Ben Gvir have united so that we do not lose votes on the right."

Asked when Ben-Gurion Airport will reopen, she replied, "It depends on the level of morbidity and the position of the Ministry of Health. We are currently bringing back Israelis who purchased tickets before January 25 from Dubai, New York and Frankfurt. They are coming back in accordance with the daily quota and on the basis of available space in hotels."

Commenting on the upcoming meeting of the Coronavirus Cabinet, Regev said, "Netanyahu is going to present the outline of a purple label for vaccinators, according to which anyone who is vaccinated and holds the vaccination certificate can go to gyms, restaurants and cultural events."