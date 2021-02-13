Amit Segal: 'Vaccines saved humanity'

News 12 analyst Amit Segal said that the only reason that people age 38 are still alive is because vaccines have saved humanity.

Segal also said that "a lack of information" is not an exdcuse not to get vaccinated.

"You'd think that when you speak on your cellular phone you know exactly what the fourth-generation or fifth-generation technology is that allows you to speak," he said.

He also said that anyone who doesn't get vaccinated is spending too much time on Facebook and is a person "who had his brain dumbed" - as well as a person who doesn't take responsibility for his own life and is endangering his grandfather, mother, and himself.

On Saturday night, it was reported that Israel's Health Ministry is considering reopening malls only to those who are vaccinated, but expects the legalities of such a move to take some time to work through.