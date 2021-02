An earth shaking spiritual experience - a clear-eyed vision of G-d's infinite perfection - can be life changing! But it need not be life uprooting!

The vision of G-d experienced by Moshe, Aharon, Nadav and Avihu, and seventy of the elders of Israel described in this week's parasha remains unparalleled.

When Torah adds that "they perceived G-d, and they ate and drank," it is teaching us that despite their glimpse into G-d's glory, they remained of this earth, still functioning as you and I.



