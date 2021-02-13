PM speaks with world leaders about coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held telephone conferences recently with several other heads of state, discussing, among other things, the possibilities for cooperative efforts to beat COVID-19.



"I spoke tonight with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mada Fredricsen, who congratulated us on the successful vaccination campaign in Israel," Netanyahu commented Saturday evening.

"We discussed ways to collaborate between our countries in the research and development, production, and marketing of vaccines.



"I spoke on the phone yesterday with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonero, who congratulated us on the successful vaccination campaign in Israel. We have agreed to cooperate in the development of drugs and vaccines against COVID-19. I hope that we can soon meet face to face."

