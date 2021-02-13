Will Israel's malls reopen only to the vaccinated?

Israel's Health Ministry is pushing for malls to open only to those who are vaccinated, Hadashot Hashabbat reported Saturday evening.

According to the draft, the places which will operate according to the "Green Badge" for only those who have been vaccinated are gyms, hotels which do not allow sleeping, and centers of entertainment, culture, and sports.

The Health Ministry expects that there will be legal difficulties in advancing the plan, since within the malls there are also essential businesses, and it will therefore be problematic to prevent the entry of anyone who has recently received a negative coronavirus test.

As a result, it may be that malls operate at first under the "Purple Badge" rules, allowing anyone to enter so long as social distancing rules are kept.

Earlier this week, several shopping malls opened against government guidelines. They received fines, and are now appealing to the Supreme Court.