Today: The program is devoted to extraordinary stories and some of the history that shaped the Jewish world.

There is: Nothing to depress you, because there is not a word of politics.

Hear: How one man saved the world’s Yiddish literature from being lost forever.

And: All about the oldest active Synagogue in the USA and its fascinating history and connection with George Washington.

Also: Join Walter on a journey through the cradle of Jewish life in Europe. The Rhineland, steeped in Jewish history. Descent some old Mikvot washed by the river Rhine.

Visit the home of our revered sage Rashi and hear where you find his original chair. These are just some of the historic sights discussed.