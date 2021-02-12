University College London’s (UCL) Academic Board decided to recommend to the Council of the College that it should set aside the IHRA definition of antisemitism, and replace it with the board has defined as "a more appropriate alternative".

According to the UCL board, "the IHRA definition does not fit for purpose within a university setting and has no legal basis for enforcement.”

The UCL Jewish Society and the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) have announced that they are disturbed by the decision of the UCL Academic Board.

"Whilst this decision is deeply flawed", they wrote in a statement, "we want to reassure students that at this point this is only a recommendation and does not change the status of the IHRA definition at UCL".

"Jewish student voices will not be silenced", they added, "nor dictated to by a small group of academics, who are more interested in theoretical discussion of antisemitism than practically supporting their students."

"Jewish students have consistently demonstrated that this is the definition that should be used in order to protect them best", the Jewish organizations concluded, "We are confident that the Provost, Dr Michael Spence, will make the correct decision and reject the recommendation of the Academic Board and maintain the use of the IHRA definition within UCL and ensure the safety of its Jewish students".