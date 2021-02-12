Rivlin 'deeply concerned' over vandalism of Joshua's altar

President of Israel Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin today, Friday, asked Minister of Defense Benny Gantz to investigate the damage to the altar site at Mount Eival in order to ensure no further such damage is done to heritage sites.

“The reports of damage to the altar site at Har Eival concern me deeply, and I am writing to you to thoroughly investigate the case in order to ensure no further such damage is done to heritage sites,” wrote the president.

“Our land has a bounty of holy sites of immense religious, historic and archeological value. These sites, including the altar of Joshua at Har Eival, are heritage sites of incalculable national and universal value.”

“As sovereigns in our land, we do everything possible to ensure freedom of worship and to protect and honor the holy sites of all religions living in it. It is inconceivable that we, who are rooted in these heritage sites all across the country, do not ensure that our heritage sites are protected against all kinds of damage and harm,” he ended his letter.