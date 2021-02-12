Post coronavirus fear-trauma and Aliyah

The effects of post-coronavirus fears on the current rate of Aliyah.

Tags: Radio Coronavirus Aliyah
Dr. Sam Minskoff ,

Olim arrive at Ben Gurion airport
Olim arrive at Ben Gurion airport
Shavei Israel

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the fear factor as a natural occurrence happening after a catastrophic event, such as global plague, which clouds and therefore interferes with our discerning truth from fiction for which there is a thin separating line.

Logic, reasoning is somewhat effective in combating fears.

Yet moreover, the ‘logic’ and reasoning as presented in the Tanach generating JOY, serves as preventing and treating the fear based depression that can make individuals susceptible to scary false rumors and phobias.

Thereby leaving room for the special wisdom filled courage that comes with getting close to HaShem.



top