Mike Huckabee unveils 'Trump for Kids' guide

The Newsmax media outlet has released a new guide aimed at children touting the accomplishments of former President Donald Trump.

Titled The Kids Guide to President Trump, the guide is being offered to viewers via Newsmax's website. Host Mike Huckabee, whose TBN show is also broadcast through Newsmax, has promoted the guide as a gift, charging one dollar apiece for the guide.

The guide includes a biography of President Trump, a list of his accomplishments as president, and other details about the 45th president.