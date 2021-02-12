

What does Bikurim have to do with cooking milk & meat?? (Talking Parsha - Mishpatim) This week the Torah teaches us the famous Halacha of cooking Milk and Meat together. When reading the Pasuk a major questions come to mind, if the topic is milk and meat why does the first half of the Pasuk talk about the Mitzvah of bringing Bikurim? Tuvia and Yitzi ,

Talking Parsha Tuvia and Yitzi This week the Torah teaches us the famous Halacha of cooking Milk and Meat together. When reading the Pasuk a major questions come to mind, if the topic is milk and meat why does the first half of the Pasuk talk about the Mitzvah of bringing Bikurim (first fruit)?? And to make the question even greater, this packaging of Bikurim and Milk and Meet shows up again word for word later in Sefer Shemot!! So what's the Torah teaching us? why are these two packaged together multiple times??



top