Iran's Revolutionary Guard begins drill near Iraq border

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Thursday began a ground forces drill near the Iraqi border, The Associated Press reported, citing state TV.

The report said the annual exercise, dubbed the “great prophet,” is ongoing in the southwest of the country and has aimed at readiness and assessment of forces. Drones and helicopters will be used in the drill as well.

The drill comes amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran and is the latest Iran has held as it tries to pressure President Joe Biden over the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a similar drill this past July, the Revolutionary Guard launched missiles targeting a mock aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In January the Guard conducted a drill and launched anti-warship ballistic missiles at a simulated target in the Indian Ocean.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement nearly three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Islamic Republic, in turn, has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

Biden has expressed a desire to return to the 2015 agreement but has stressed he would return to the 2015 agreement if Iran returned to compliance with it.

Iran has repeatedly made clear that it will not renegotiate the original agreement.

Iran regularly holds drills at the Strait of Hormuz, which is located at the mouth of the Persian Gulf and through which about a third of all oil traded at sea passes.

The Islamic Republic has threatened more than once to close the Strait of Hormuz, with the United States warning Iran in response that any attempt to close the strait would be viewed as a "red line" -- grounds for US military action.

In the last few years there have been several close encounters between Iranian and American vessels in the area.