The United States and right-wing extremism: What's happening?

As we embark on the publication stage of our new research program: Contemporary Antisemitism in the United States, INSS Research Fellow, Dr. Michal Hatuel-Radoshitzky asks Co-founder of The Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, Dr. Heidi Beirich, about right-wing extremism in the United States.

The conversation references recent developments in the United States – particularly earlier in January when Congress certified Joe Biden as President-Elect, and right-wing extremists invaded the American Capitol.

How do protestors’ claims that “democrats stole the elections” circle back to Jews and anti-Semitism? What has changed in right-wing antisemitism? What is being done in the United States to combat the rise of extreme right-wing stances – and what role does civil society have?