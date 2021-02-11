Blue dogs worry Russians

Blue dogs may sound interesting, but Russian residents are leaning towards ‘concerned’ instead.

Pictures of stray dogs in Russia taken by concerned residents caused a stir after their fur appeared to have turned blue due to contamination from the local factory. The chemical plant, located near the Russian city of Zhershinsk, is a relic of the Soviet era.

According to residents, stray dogs roam near the factory and many times their fur turns blue afterwards. Although the plant closed six years ago, some of the materials used there were left on the premises and could be leaking into the environment.

The factory owner claims the photos are fake and refuses to let the police conduct a search of the factory. He said the dogs may have been exposed to sulfur copper left there, but he could not be held responsible for the stray dogs entering the factory.

Police plan to catch some of the blue dogs and check what caused them to have their unique color and health status, and advise the public not to adopt any of these curiously colored canines for the time being.