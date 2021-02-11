Bennet wants an open debate with Netanyahu

Yamina party leader and former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has invited Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to a debate ahead of the election.

'Mr. Prime Minister," Bennet said, "A little while ago you posted one of your now-stereotypical videos where you say I will go with the left, with the Arabs, and all the usual things you say before the election. The citizens of Israel are not interested in this at the moment; what interests the Israeli public, which is in terrible pain, is what you have to offer them out of this mess."

"Over 5,000 Israelis have died. The livelihoods of millions of Israelis are in danger. Therefore, I suggest that we give up these unnecessary videos this time. I invite you to an open debate, where everyone will present their plan for dealing with the crisis. You will present your plan, how to eradicate COVID-19 and how to rehabilitate the economy, and I will present mine. The public will decide."

Earlier today, the Likud party,\ led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the New Hope party led by Gideon Sa'ar launched an attack on MK Naftali Bennett's Yamina party.

The Likud campaign accused: "Bennett linked our fate to Lapid and pledged not to recommend Netanyahu." The announcer in the video added: "A vote for either Bennett or Gideon is a vote for a left-wing government led by Lapid.”

As mentioned, the New Hope party also launched a campaign against Bennett. A poster on behalf of the party stated that Bennett participated in 190 votes in the 23rd Knesset out of 1479 that were. The bottom of the poster reads: "Vote for Bennet - Get Netanyahu."

Attached to the campaign poster was a tweet on the party's official Twitter account. "Bennett's white lies will not obscure the simple truth," it read. "While Gideon Sa'ar worked on the ground, in committees, and in the Knesset plenum, Bennett was busy with public relations and marketing."

"Bennett is working to undermine Gideon Saar on Netanyahu's orders," they claimed. "Bennett is in Netanyahu's pocket."