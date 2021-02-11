Jewish National Fund to begin purchasing land in Judea and Samaria

The Jewish National Fund (JNF) will launch a new policy aimed at purchasing land in Judea and Samaria to expand Jewish communities in the region, Axios reporter Barak Ravid reported Thursday.

According to the report, the policy will be approved on Sunday and could see hundreds of millions of dollars poured into Judea and Samaria for purpose of securing Jewish settlement.

The JNF, which was established in 1901 to help secure the purchase of land for Jews in Ottoman Palestine, has refrained from operating in Judea and Samaria since the territories were liberated in the 1967 Six-Day War, though it did operate in the territories indirectly through another organization. The draft resolution changing this policy was brought after a right-wing coalition ascended to the organization's leadership late last year.

Under the draft resolution, the JNF will only purchase privately owned land and only for the purpose of expanding existing communities. No land will be purchased for the purpose of building new communities.

The JNF will will work to strengthen communities through education, forestation and environmental protection projects.

Priority will be given for the purchase of land in places such as the Jordan Valley. In addition, the use of foreign funds will be subject to the laws of the donor's home country.

The JNF said in response to the report: “Over the years we worked everywhere in Israel including in Judea and Samaria. The meeting on Sunday is intended to approve policy principles based on a legal opinion we obtained. At this stage we have no intention to establish a new area of development in Judea and Samaria."