Report: People in their 30s have highest rate of COVID infection in Britian

A new report has found that people in their 30s now have the highest rate of infection from the coronavirus among the British population, the Mirror reported.

The weekly surveillance report by Public Health England, found that the overall rate of infection as well as the total number of confirmed and serious cases of coronavirus had declined in Britain following nearly two months of lockdown.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England, said: “It is encouraging to see that the sacrifices we are all making are working, however we must continue with our efforts. The good direction could reverse quickly, and the rate of cases and hospitalizations remains worryingly high.

“Hundreds of thousands of people are being vaccinated every day which is fantastic, when you are offered please do take it. For now, please continue to play your part by staying at home and reducing your contacts to a minimum," she said.

While overall cases declined, adults between the ages of 30-39 were found to have the highest rates of infection in recent weeks.