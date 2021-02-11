Rabbi Yitzhak Neria to bar unvaccinated students from yeshiva

Rabbi Yitzhak Neria, a leading rabbi of the religious Zionist community and the the Rosh Yeshiva of the Torah B'Zion hesder yeshiva in Efrat, announced Thursday that he would not allow students who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus would not be allowed to return to his yeshiva, Kan 11 News reported.

"Everyone must be vaccinated, it is our responsibility. All the great men of Israel, including the roshei yeshiva, are instructing us to get vaccinated and we have vaccinated ourselves," Rabbi Neria said in a

“The Torah is very important to us, it’s our life-giving elixir, ‘for they are our life and they lengthen our days,’ and anyone who does not get vaccinated causes the stoppage of Torah study," Rabbi Neria said, adding that students who do not get vaccinated would infect other students and the yeshiva to close down altogether,

“Whoever doesn’t vaccinate won’t be able to come to the yeshiva for the summer term,” he said. “We are not willing to compromise.”