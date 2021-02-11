Education Ministry announces: Special budget to adapt distance learning for haredi schools

Education Minister Yoav Galant (Likud) and Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) on Thursday announced that approximately nine million shekel ($2,763,084) for schools participating in virtual learning.

According to the Education Ministry, this budget will allow the adaptation of distance learning to the students' lifestyles and learning, both during the coronavirus pandemic and afterwards.

In light of this, a call for proposals has been published by the Ministry's Director-General, Amit Ederi.

The new budget will allow haredi schools to purchase access and filters for educational materials on the internet, in complete accordance with the schools' unique needs.

Previously, Galant provided a budget for telephone learning and the purchase of "kosher" phones, which the Ministry is already distributing to educational institutions.